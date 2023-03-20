WWE Road to WrestleMania results: Rhea Ripley teams up with former rival, Sami Zayn faces Bloodline member (Sioux Falls, 03/19)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for another live event on March 19. The event emanated from the Denny Sanford Premier Center and featured top stars from the blue brand.

The show kicked off with a title match as The Usos put the Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line against Ridge Holland and Butch. Jimmy and Jey were once again able to come out on top against the Brawling Brutes members.

The duo also played a key role in the main event that featured a singles match between Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion was inches away from victory when Jimmy and Jey came out to distract him. This allowed Solo to pick up the victory.

Rhea Ripley continued to feature alongside SmackDown stars as she teamed up with Shayna Baszler to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Baszler and Ripley have been fierce rivals in the past. The animosity between them goes back to their NXT days. However, the duo put aside their past and worked together to defeat Rodriguez and Morgan.

The Rhea-Shayna alliance wasn't the only unusual team of the night. Drew McIntyre teamed up with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to take on Imperium. The RAW duo has not featured much on TV programming since AJ Styles suffered an injury.

However, they have been active on the live circuit. The babyface trio stood tall at the end of the match.

Elsewhere on the show, the Viking Raiders defeated Legado Del Fantasma in a tag match. Charlotte Flair was also in action as she retained the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Shotzi and Sonya Deville.

Complete WWE Road to WrestleMania Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Sioux Falls, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. The Brawling Brutes Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley def. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez Drew McIntyre, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson def. Imperium The Viking Raiders def. Legado Del Fantasma WWE SmackDown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair def. Shotzi and Sonya Deville Solo Sikoa def. Sami Zayn

A current Champion in WWE just challenged Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes