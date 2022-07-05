"Get them out of here" – Up-and-coming WWE star wants to get rid of Toxic Attraction (Exclusive)

WWE up-and-comer Cameron Grimes feels Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez need to step up their game to beat Toxic Attraction.

The two teams are set to collide at the NXT Great American Bash with the Women's Tag Team Championships on the line. Both Jade and Perez have had their run-ins with Toxic Attraction in the past. The newly-formed duo will need to bring their A-game to dethrone the formidable champs.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE rookie mentioned that he was rooting for Jade and Perez. He noted that Roxanne has been amazing during her time on NXT and her friendship with Cora could go a long way in winning them the titles:

"That's definitely a good matchup. Roxanne just came in here a little ball of fire. She won the Women's Breakout Championship and was the first woman to ever do that. For for her to take this with her best friend and go for the tag team titles is a feat in her own. I mean, she could have been selfish and decided that she was going to do it on her own. But she picked her best friend. So, I think I'm gonna have to go with Roxanne on this one. She believes in her friend." (03:35)

Grimes went on to reveal his dislike for Toxic Attraction, stating that Roxanne and Cora Jade need to step up:

"Those Toxic Girls are just heel. Like get them out of here. We need Roxanne and Cora to step up." (04:05)

You can watch the full video here:

Cameron Grimes wants Ronda Rousey to jump ship from WWE SmackDown to NXT

In a recent exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Grimes also spoke about Ronda Rousey possibly having a few matches in NXT. He mentioned that he would like to see The Baddest Woman on the Planet go up against Io Shirai.

He noted that Shirai could take The Rowdy One to her limit and the match would be interesting to watch. He also mentioned that Rousey could easily take down current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Jonny Shambles @Jonny_Shambles more than any other in that company but the WWE really are dragging their feet with promoting Io to their main roster. She's done everything she can possibly do on #WrestlingCommunity Io Shirai vs. Ronda Rousey is the #WWE match I'dmore than any other in that company but the WWE really are dragging their feet with promoting Io to their main roster. She's done everything she can possibly do on #NXT with quality matches & titles won. Io Shirai vs. Ronda Rousey is the #WWE match I'd 💗 more than any other in that company but the WWE really are dragging their feet with promoting Io to their main roster. She's done everything she can possibly do on #NXT with quality matches & titles won. 🌟 #WrestlingCommunity https://t.co/a4BCHj1cZz

This will be an eventful week for the developmental brand of WWE as their top stars get ready for The Great American Bash. Several titles, including the NXT Championship, will be on the line at the event, and fans will be eagerly waiting to tune in to the show on July 5.

