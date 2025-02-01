WWE Royal Rumble surprises teased by Cathy Kelley

Modified Feb 01, 2025 22:02 GMT
The WWE roster may be shocked by two up-and-comers (Photo: WWE.com)
Royal Rumble airs live from Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis tonight [Photo credit: WWE.com]

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting premium live events of the entire year. Fans across the globe spend all of January thinking of what surprise entrants we could see in the annual eponymous matches. Backstage Interviewer Cathy Kelley has given us a hint during the Countdown to Royal Rumble show.

Cathy Kelley was outside the women's locker room. The eighth Women's 'Rumble is stacked and Kelley mentioned Bianca Belair, Nia Jax, Bayley, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Zelina Vega as some of the bigger names in the match. However, she said we can expect some non-main roster names to appear as well.

"I spoke to some WWE officials [in Orlando] and they can confirm that at least one to two names from NXT will also be entering the Royal Rumble tonight," said Cathy Kelley. [13:30-14:10]
You can check out the Countdown to Royal Rumble below:

While she didn't specifically mention NXT female wrestlers, she brought it up while discussing the Women's 'Rumble Match, meaning we could see even more superstars from the developmental brand in the men's clash.

Which WWE NXT star could appear in the Women's Royal Rumble tonight?

The black and silver brand's roster is loaded with names just waiting for their main roster debuts. The recently dethroned NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been in one before, and since she's likely on the way up, it seems like a guaranteed choice. This would be The Prodigy's third 'Rumble in a row, so less of a surprise.

A name that could also get the crowd on their feet would be Jordynne Grace. The former TNA Knockouts Champion recently signed with WWE and made sporadic appearances in NXT throughout 2024. She also made her debut in last year's 'Rumble.

The Meta Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson have also shown up on the main roster recently, challenging Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and recently Naomi in NXT, for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

With just under a few hours left, which Tuesday night talent will get their shot tonight?

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
