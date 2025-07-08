WWE ruins major star's return after 13 months with Netflix error

WWE appears to have ruined a major star's return with an error on Netflix and other streaming platforms. The company is on the road to Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution 2025 this weekend.

Kiana James has not competed since her Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match in June 2024. She has been sidelined with a leg injury for over a year, but the company may be planning on bringing her back soon. The 28-year-old star has been spotted on the poster for WWE Evolution on Netflix. She is in the top left corner next to Candice LeRae and front of Ivy Nile, and you can check it out in the image below.

Kiana James is featured on the poster for Evolution on Netflix. [Image credit: Netflix]

Kiana James is also visible on the poster for Evolution 2025 on the Peacock streaming platform.

It was reported earlier today that two WWE legends could be making an appearance at the PLE this Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia. A Battle Royal is scheduled for the event as well, with the winner earning a title shot at Clash in Paris in August.

Former WWE writer reacts to RAW star being added to Evolution Battle Royal

Vince Russo shared a very sarcastic reaction to a WWE RAW star being added to the Battle Royal at Evolution during last night's show.

American Made had a backstage meeting with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce last night on the red brand. During the conversation, Ivy Nile asked to be in the Battle Royal at the PLE, and Pearce gave her a spot in the match.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his reaction to Ivy Nile being added to the Battle Royal and sarcastically claimed that it was one of the biggest crowd reactions he had ever heard.

"When Adam Pearce dropped that bombshell of Ivy Nile being in the Royal Rumble [Evolution Battle Royal], I screamed for my wife to come downstairs. I'm like, they gotta replay this. When Adam Pearce says, 'You are in the Royal Rumble.' Oh my God! What a freaking pop! I never heard a pop like that in my life. We're like in the first 30 minutes of the show," said Russo. [From 20:10 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Kiana James will make her WWE return at Evolution 2025 this weekend.

