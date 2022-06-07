WWE Rumor Roundup - Cody Rhodes to undergo surgery, Vince McMahon responsible for a big name's hiatus, Backstage reaction to Hell in a Cell match

We're back with another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Unsurprisingly, Cody Rhodes features heavily in today's lineup of stories following his fearless performance at Hell in a Cell.

How did people backstage react to Cody's match against Seth Rollins? We have all the details in today's roundup, which also has an unfortunate update on the American Nightmare's immediate WWE future.

Elsewhere, information regarding a major name's sudden hiatus is gradually emerging from within the WWE. The latest rumor roundup ends with a controversial story.

#1. Backstage news on Cody Rhodes' injury and WWE status

Cody Rhodes wrestled at Hell in a Cell despite tearing his pectoral muscle before the match. Amidst all the uncertainty over Rhodes' status, Fightful reports that the former AEW star will undergo surgery on Thursday.

While there were no updates on whether he would miss TV time, a pectoral muscle injury usually requires rehabilitation. Triple H, John Cena, and Elias all spent several months on the sidelines after suffering a similar injury, and Cody, too, could be out of the ring for the foreseeable future.

Cody Rhodes was initially not expected to wrestle after WWE confirmed his injury in the hours leading up to Hell in a Cell. However, as revealed by WrestlingNews.co, Rhodes was allowed to compete as his completely torn pec could not have incurred any more damage.

The RAW Superstar insisted on getting booked for HIAC, and WWE gave him the green signal after cutting a few spots from the match. Rhodes and Rollins' planned moonsault spot was nixed before the show.

The report added that Rhodes would not have been cleared if he had partially torn his pectoral muscle. All said and done; the former AEW TNT Champion proved that he is one of the toughest superstars in the business, and his Hell in a Cell match has also received plaudits behind the scenes.

#2. Backstage reaction to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' Hell in a Cell match

Cody Rhodes was not at 100%, but he still managed to deliver a memorable Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins. As revealed by WrestleVotes, both the superstars were praised backstage after their match.

WWE officials reportedly had "exemplary words" about Rhodes' outing as most people at the Gorilla Position enjoyed the HIAC bout. It was noted that Rhodes vs. Rollins will be viewed as an "all-time" Hell in a Cell classic within the company.

Here's what WrestleVotes posted regarding the backstage reactions to the match:

"I've had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night. Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern day, all-time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward," tweeted WrestleVotes.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes I’ve had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night. Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern day, all time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward I’ve had multiple sources reach out this morning w/ exemplary words for the performance Cody Rhodes put in last night. Credit to Seth Rollins as well. Those at Gorilla were said to have LOVED the match. A modern day, all time classic HIAC that WWE will treat as much going forward

Cody Rhodes didn't let the gruesome injury stop him from putting on a show for the fans as he picked up his third victory over Seth Rollins since returning. Did you love the match as well? Feel free to share your reviews in the comments section below.

#3. Vince McMahon made the call for Stephanie McMahon to go on a leave of absence

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family. As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.

A few weeks have passed since Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a break to focus on her family. Multiple stories about the real reasons behind her absence have since hit the internet, and the latest update is contentious, to say the least.

Business Insider's Claire Atkinson revealed in an exclusive report that the decision behind Stephanie McMahon's hiatus was "executed" by Vince McMahon himself:

"It was executed by her father, Vince McMahon, the organization's 76-year-old CEO."

As part of her corporate job, Stephanie McMahon was in charge of marketing, branding, community relations, and a few other departments. It was stated that the company wasn't pulling in great numbers under Stephanie McMahon, and a significant shakeup backstage was always expected to happen.

Here's what a WWE source revealed about Stephanie McMahon "being moved out of the company":

"We weren't seeing that growth," said the source. "When someone is moved out of a company, it's usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago."

Stephanie McMahon has promised that she will return to WWE. However, the narrative surrounding her WWE hiatus has changed drastically in recent weeks. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more news on her future.

