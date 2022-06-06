WWE Rumor Roundup: Former champion to debut a new persona, Details of Cody Rhodes' injury ahead of Hell in a Cell and status for the show

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily Rumor Roundup, where we look at the top WWE rumors of the day.

A massive injury scare has hit WWE mere hours ahead of tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 premium live event as Cody Rhodes is injured. We have details on his injury and his status for tonight's show. Additionally, a former champion is reportedly set to debut a new persona.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the daily rumor roundup. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions in the comments section below.

#3. Cody Rhodes injured ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022, details and status for the show

Cody Rhodes is set to compete in a Hell in a Cell match tonight against Seth Rollins. However, reports have emerged that The American Nightmare recently suffered an injury.

We now have more details on this as Dave Melter has reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes tore his pec while training:

"Cody hurt himself weight training this week. The story going around backstage last night in Champaign, Illinois is that he tore his pec. I don't know that 100 percent [if] that is the injury. That's definitely the story going around. That's what multiple wrestlers were saying last night, and Cody was there, so he probably told them," Meltzer said.

Meltzer added that Rhodes is presumably still working Hell in a Cell tonight with the injury but highlighted that a torn per is a serious injury.

"The presumption everyone had was he's working Hell in a Cell tonight and from there we'll see. But a torn pec is, you know, that's a pretty serious injury, if it is that."

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is the only Hell in a Cell match announced for the show this year. This stipulation is considered one of the most brutal ones in the history of the company. This makes it even more dangerous for Rhodes to work the match with an injury.

#2. Last-minute betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

Truth be told, the card for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 isn't the best, but the matches do have the potential to make it a great show. A total of seven matches have been announced so far, with two of them being for titles.

We now have the last-minute betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. Bianca Belair is the favorite to retain her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch and Asuka. Cody Rhodes is the clear favorite in his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. Additionally, Kevin Owens looks set to lose his match against Ezekiel tonight.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as a (+) or the biggest number.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-500) vs. Becky Lynch (+650) vs. Asuka (+375)

Cody Rhodes (-625) vs. Seth Rollins (+350)

Bobby Lashley (+115) vs. MVP and Omos (-162)

The Judgment Day (-400) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan (+250)

Ezekiel (-250) vs. Kevin Owens (+175)

United States Champion Theory (-675) vs. Mustafa Ali (+300)

No Holds Barred Match - Madcap Moss (-625) vs. Baron Corbin (+350)

#1. Former Champion to debut a new persona

Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champion Fabian Aichner is reportedly set to get a character change. According to a new report from Fightful, Fabian Aichner will be debuting a new persona. He is best known for his time in NXT with his faction Imperium.

Now, the other members of the faction, Gunther (fka Walter) and Ludwig Kaiser (fka Marcel Barthel), have been called up to the main roster, but Fabian Aichner still continues to perform in NXT.

