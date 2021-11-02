New number one contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships crowned on RAW: Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW reportedly determined the new No.1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

As per WrestleTalk, Carmella and Queen Zelina have an opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. for the gold.

The two teams crossed paths backstage early on in the show. Queen Zelina and Carmella ridiculed Nikki for her seemingly comic attire. This didn't sit well with Rhea Ripley, who challenged Carmella and Vega to a tag team match.

The reigning Women's Tag Team Champions locked horns with Queen Zelina and Carmella in a balanced encounter that eventually ended in their defeat. First, they cornered Rhea Ripley and took her out of the equation, following which they double-teamed Nikki A.S.H.

The match's closing moments saw Queen Zelina seal the victory with Code Red. They are now the first to compete for the tag team championships, but WWE has not made an official announcement. Thus, there's no certainty concerning the timeframe of the aforementioned title bout.

The current state of the WWE Women's Tag Team division

The WWE Women's Tag Team Division is effectively limited to reigning champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. They have no competitors on the main roster after the split of Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler and Shotzi & Tegan Nox.

Carmella and Zelina Vega shared an excellent equation during their time on SmackDown. That allowed them to work together once they moved to WWE RAW last month.

Vega recently won the inaugural edition of the Queen's Crown Tournament and is looking forward to enjoying a dominant reign on the Red Brand.

Despite being a heel, she has maintained a good equation with Carmella, and both superstars have developed in-ring chemistry over the last couple of months. They could pose as serious contenders in the women's tag team division, potentially allowing them to get their hands on the gold.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see Queen Zelina and Carmella challenge Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles? Let us know in the comment section below!

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh