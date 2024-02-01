WWE Ruthless Aggression star unsure about wrestling today: "The old lady me is like, I don't know"

Gone are the days when male wrestlers dominated the top of the card in WWE. The women have established themselves well as draws in the modern era, and Torrie Wilson recently commented on whether she would have joined the current business.

Back when Wilson was in her prime, female wrestling was viewed, at least from WWE's perspective, as a part of the show that could be s*xualized, leading to the women being booked in angles that had nothing to do with in-ring storytelling.

Torrie Wilson spoke about competing in "inappropriate matches" and even refusing one particular pitch from Vince McMahon.

During her chat with Chris Van Vliet, the Hall of Famer was asked whether she would have pursued pro wrestling in today's climate. While the 48-year-old veteran initially sounded optimistic about the possibility, Wilson detailed what present-day wrestlers must endure before becoming top names.

Torrie Wilson even mentioned the NXT system and, upon deeper introspection, admitted she wasn't sure about jumping into the pro wrestling industry, which has now become more lucrative for women.

She explained:

"I think so. Now that it's easier to see what it could be for me, right? Like, I took the opportunity then, why wouldn't I now? But, yeah, I don't know. It's hard to say because I know how I feel right now, too. So, like, I also know what those girls do to go to NXT and spend years and years there before they even get their shot. So the old me, the old lady me, is like, I don't know." (H/T Chris Van Vliet)

Torrie Wilson reveals former WWE colleagues she is still in touch with

The popular star entered wrestling in 1999 and became one of the more well-known faces in the women's division during the 2000s.

Torrie Wilson worked with many recognizable talents during her WWE tenure, one of whom she inducted into the Hall of Fame, Stacy Keibler.

Apart from Keibler, with whom Torrie Wilson is in regular contact, the former WWE Superstar also stays in touch with Victoria, Michelle McCool, Trish Stratus, Candice Michelle, and many others, whom she called "sisters."

"I keep in touch with Stacy [Keibler]. Every once in a while, I'll get in touch with her if she is thinking about a signing. Michelle McCool, Victoria, Candice Michelle, Trish, there's a lot of girls who are like sisters," said Wilson.

As noted above, Torrie Wilson last appeared in WWE to welcome her close friend, Stacy Keibler, into the Hall of Fame. While she hasn't wrestled since the Royal Rumble 2021, many fans would love to see Wilson have another potential in-ring run.