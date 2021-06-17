'WWE's always open for business' - Drew McIntyre on teasing a match against Kazuchika Okada (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre graced Sportskeeda Wrestling with an exclusive chat ahead of his match against Bobby Lashley this weekend. You can catch the entire conversation with McIntyre in the link shared below.

We asked Drew McIntyre about the tweet he put out when the WWE and NJPW alliance rumors first emerged. If you look closely at how it was worded, it spells out 'Okada'. So is a Drew McIntyre vs. Okada match on the horizon? Could we potentially see the two companies working together?

On Monday

Kofi will

Accept his

Doom

At my hands pic.twitter.com/FFTtX09Sxn — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 28, 2021

Drew McIntyre states that WWE is open for business

Although Drew McIntyre laughed when the question was posed to him, he did maintain that a match against Kazuchika Okada is something he wants:

"I mean I'm not going to say that we're never going to see it ever. But I will say that I like to have fun. And I like to play out to things online. So, if you notice anything weird about something I say or something I do, there's generally a reason behind it as you noticed. But that's a match I'd love to have if it ever is possible."

Had a great chat with @DMcIntyreWWE ahead of #HellInACell. Thank you @LucifersPassion and the wonderful folks at @SonySportsIndia for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/MsR3eISSTA — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) June 17, 2021

But as fun as fantasy booking is, could a WWE vs. NJPW super match happen? Drew McIntyre maintains that his employers are open for business:

"And as we've seen over the last few years, with all the different companies in the world and people working together, WWE is always open for business if it's the right situation. If it makes sense for business, that would be the match I would love."

Do let us know if you think such a match could happen in our lifetimes. What other WWE vs. NJPW contests would you potentially like to see?

Fans can watch Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell which will be aired LIVE in India on 21st June 2021 on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 (in Hindi) from 5.30 am (IST)

Watch the UEFA EURO 2020 LIVE on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Jack Cunningham