WWE's Angelo Dawkins questions The Street Profits' potential split 

Having won every WWE tag team title available to them, The Street Profits' journey as a duo may soon be coming to an end. Recently Angelo Dawkins questioned his and Montez Ford's future as a tag team.

Over the past year, Ford has been booked in many high-stakes singles opportunities rather than tag matches, leading to many questioning if company higher-ups are grooming him for the main event scene.

Despite outside pressure, Dawkins recently stated on the Masked Man Show that he and Ford do not need to have a severe breakup in order for them to win singles championships.

“We make sure we’re there for each other, everybody, obviously they want Montez to do great, they want him to do big things, they want me to do big things too. So they feel like we got to split up to accomplish those things, I don’t personally think that way, I think we can both have each other’s back and obviously, we’ll have our side missions going on." [24:04 - 24:28]

One team that has stayed close for almost a decade but still won singles championships is The New Day, with both Kofi Kingston and Big E winning the WWE Championship.

Montez Ford is ready to win a WWE World title

For more than 1000 days, Roman Reigns has ruled as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with him seemingly having defeated every star on the roster.

One name he has not faced is Montez Ford, who said in an interview on the Emarati radio show Talk 100.3 that he is ready to take the belt off of Roman.

"And I feel like I'm one of the guys, along with a lot of other people, I feel like I'm one of the guys that could definitely step up to the plate and like turn this business to another shift that has never been before. He's done some fantastic things, some fantastic feats. He's made so much history in this title reign. But, at this point, it should be my time. It's my time." [3:43 - 4:31] (H/T Sportskeeda)

During his run as champion, The Tribal Chief has defeated many big WWE names, such as Brock Lesnar, Edge, John Cena, Daniel Bryan, Cody Rhodes, and Drew McIntyre.

