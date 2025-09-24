  • home icon
WWE's Asuka regrets nothing after shocking heel turn

By Greg Bush
Published Sep 24, 2025 00:37 GMT
Asuka on Monday Night RAW [Image credit: wwe.com]
Asuka on Monday Night RAW [Image credit: wwe.com]

WWE RAW ended with a shocking betrayal, as Asuka and Kairi Sane brutally assaulted IYO SKY. Curiously, The Empress of Tomorrow has shown no remorse since then.

The main event of RAW saw Asuka battle Rhea Ripley in a one-on-one bout. Two of the most dominant women in WWE went head-to-head and delivered a hard-hitting, almost 20-minute bout, with Ripley rolling up the 43-year-old for a surprise pin. Post-match, Asuka blinded Ripley with so much green mist that Mami ended up looking almost like a character from the popular movie franchise, Avatar. Meanwhile, Kairi Sane was also strong-armed into joining in by her tag partner.

When IYO SKY tried to intervene, Asuka finally snapped. Sane could not refuse her tag team partner, but was seemingly in tears as she hit SKY with the Insane Elbow. Today, WWE's X/Twitter account said Asuka was wrong for the assault. The multi-time champion had a short, yet defiant response.

"Nah 🤡," Asuka responded.

After months of WWE teasing a split between the three, The Kabuki Warriors have finally left IYO SKY behind, against Kairi Sane's will, no less. Asuka has shown her true colors, and they seem poisonous.

Asuka gleefully mocks IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley after her actions on WWE RAW

That wasn't the first time Asuka responded to the brutal assault of her former friend.

Ever since RAW ended last night, the former Women's Champion has been poking fun at SKY, and the woman whom she seems to think was stealing IYO away from her.

The Empress of Tomorrow mocked the entire situation, sharing a clip of Lisa Simpson being spun around by Homer from The Simpsons. She also posted a video showing Ripley covered in mist with clips of herself laughing. Asuka appears to have completely lost her mind at this point. What does she have planned for IYO and Rhea in the future? It seems we're building to a tag team match featuring all four women.

However, the real question remains unanswered. How long will Kairi stay by her side? Only time will tell.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
