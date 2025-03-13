WWE’s Asuka shares a rare personal update amid rumors of missing WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Asuka recently took to social media to share a rare personal update amid her absence from TV. The Empress of Tomorrow might miss WrestleMania 41.

Asuka last stepped inside the squared circle at Backlash 2024, where she teamed up with Kairi Sane in a losing effort against Bianca Belair and Jade Cragill for the Women's Tag Team Championship. During the match, The Empress of Tomorrow unfortunately suffered a knee injury, which sidelined her from in-ring action indefinitely.

According to WrestleVotes, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's name was brought up in a pitch for this year's 'Mania, but there is no confirmation about her involvement in the show.

Amid rumors of her missing WrestleMania 41, Asuka recently took to X (fka Twitter) to provide good news on her recovery. The Damage CTRL member revealed that she went to the gym for a leg workout, seemingly confirming that she was doing much better and possibly could even be fully recovered.

"I went to the gym for leg day… Now I have to go down the stairs like a penguin," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

This was an extremely rare personal update from Asuka, as the star has barely uploaded anything about her recovery from her knee injury.

Current WWE champion wants to face Asuka at WrestleMania 41

During an interview with Pubity, current WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria said she was slated to wrestle Asuka in her debut match on RAW, but plans changed after The Empress of Tomorrow got injured.

Valkyria added that she wanted to face the Damage CTRL member in a dream match at WrestleMania 41:

"Unfortunately she got hurt and I ended up wrestling Dakota Kai, which ended up being quite poetic in itself as we circled back to me and Dakota in a big history making moment. But yeah, that would definitely be a nice match to circle back to, to get to wrestle Asuka," she said.

It remains to be seen if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Asuka going into WWE WrestleMania 41.

