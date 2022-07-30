Bayley mocks WWE personality during SmackDown

Bayley mocked Michael Cole after WWE didn't provide him with his own entrance like Pat McAfee during SmackDown.

During the pandemic, the promotion's setup underwent some changes. The pandemic era of the promotion also saw small banter between Bayley and Michael Cole. Despite being away due to an injury, it looks like the superstar has not let go of her 'hatred' towards the veteran.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE posted a video of Pat McAfee's entrance with first ever WWE theme. Right after this, the former champion quickly called out another commentator of the Blue brand.

"Where’s Michaels entrance 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💩."

The former RAW Superstar has been out of action since July 2021 after suffering a torn ACL. However, recent reports shared that The Role Model was spotted training in Orlando at the company's Performance Center.

Fans are demanding Bayley to make her WWE entrance

A lot has happened ever since Bayley suffered her injury. Following the comments towards the SmackDown commentator, fans quickly replied to look for the superstar's entrance instead:

However, some fans pointed out The Role Mode's deep hatred for Cole. One fan even suggested that the veteran needs Bayley to make himself relevant again:

Kian  @Kianshane666 @itsBayleyWWE @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow Micheal ain’t relevant enough to get an entrance he needs you back to make him relevant again lol it’s all about Pat @itsBayleyWWE @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow Micheal ain’t relevant enough to get an entrance he needs you back to make him relevant again lol it’s all about Pat

Meanwhile, some fans just enjoyed the humor of the athlete:

Despite the superstar being absent from programming for a while, it's obvious that she keeps up to date with the events of the promotions, even at NXT. With the Premium Live Event looming closer and her back in training, it looks like fans will get to see the former champion back in action soon.

Who do you want to see Bayley face once she makes her return? Leave your picks in the comment section below!

