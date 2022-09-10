Top WWE Superstar reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi's latest public appearance

WWE RAW superstar Bayley expressed her support for Sasha Banks and Naomi following their appearance at New York Fashion Week.

The Boss and Glow duo have been absent from WWE television since May after walking out of the company due to creative differences, but that doesn't mean they stopped being active. Aside from movie premieres, they also recently participated in New York Fashion Week.

Naomi posted a photo with Banks on Twitter while wearing a dress designed by Jessica Jade. Bayley later replied with a hilarious gif of a woman counting money to reference how flattering the duo looked.

Check out the tweet here:

Although The Boss and Glow may have left the company on bad terms, their relationship with the roster seemingly hasn't changed. They were recently spotted with Titus O'Neil and Bayley.

The former Women's Tag Team Champions are currently rumored to be making their return to WWE.

Sasha Banks is interested in a different career path outside WWE

Besides the recent New York event, the duo was also invited to the premiere of Marvel's She-Hulk. For The Boss, the mainstream spotlight wasn't new to her since she also starred in a role for The Mandalorian as Koska Reeves.

In a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio, Banks expressed interest in expanding her career in the music industry as well. She also told fans to stay tuned for her future projects.

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music."

Despite being absent from WWE's recent programming, it looks like the duo are using this time to explore other fields besides wrestling. Whether they make their return or not is something that remains to be seen.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks and Naomi back in the company? Share your thoughts below!

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi