Sasha Banks discloses career plans outside WWE

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently spoke about pursuing ventures outside the wrestling business and shed light on some of her upcoming projects.

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen on WWE television since May after they walked out due to alleged creative differences with the company. Despite their absence from the squared circle, the duo has remained active outside the wrestling industry.

In a recent episode of Ahch-To Radio, The Boss revealed that she was interested in the field of music and urged fans to stay tuned to what she's creating.

"There is so much that I'm creating right now. It's all under an umbrella. I'm an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I'm doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that's something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music." [H/T Fightful]

The Boss and Glow duo recently took part in New York Fashion Week and attended She-Hulk's premiere in August, where Banks even sent a message to Mark Ruffalo.

Sasha Banks details another plan she has besides music outside WWE

Besides curating a successful career inside the ring, Banks has also enjoyed mainstream media attention for her work outside of WWE. Previously, she starred as Koska Reeves in the famous Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

In the same episode, The Boss highlighted that music couldn't be her "number one" priority due to her acting career. However, she expressed interest in becoming a director and creating a music video shortly.

"I don't know if that's the number one next thing because acting (...) there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I'm really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece," said The Boss.

Banks proved during her time in WWE that she's a skilled all-rounder. Now that the former Women's Tag Team Champions are getting recognition outside the company, it's evident that they will likely continue to pursue external ventures in the future.

