Absent WWE Superstar responds to brutal shot at Ronda Rousey

Former women's champion Bayley played along with Natalya's recent taunts directed at her WWE Money in the Bank opponent Ronda Rousey.

Ever since it was announced that Natalya and Ronda Rousey will face each other at the upcoming MITB event, both superstars have been constantly at loggerheads with each other. Despite their recent face-off on SmackDown, Natalya wasn't done with her taunts and posted a video mocking the champion.

One person who seems to find the taunts amusing is three-time women's champion Bayley. In a tweet, she replied to Natalya and said she wanted to have the song available on Spotify.

"I want dis [sic] song on Spotify," Bayley wrote.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE @NatbyNature I want dis song on Spotify @NatbyNature I want dis song on Spotify

WWE on Fox and Carmella reacted to the tweet; fans were amused with Natalya's social media skills

Besides Bayley, WWE Superstar Carmella also joined in on the fun and expressed her amusement with the rivalry. However, it seems like the taunts have reached beyond the locker room.

Meanwhile, fans also found the Twitter exchange amusing as the feud continues to simmer.

Ron ~ 🔮 @donsolaswan @NatbyNature You gotta put this on the titantron this week with the song playing, that would be epic 🤣 @NatbyNature You gotta put this on the titantron this week with the song playing, that would be epic 🤣

This is not the first time the two women have traded blows on their social media. Not too long ago, their feud went up another notch when The Baddest Woman on the Planet insulted Natalya and her sister's YouTube channel.

Natalya then responded to her claims by taking a shot at Rousey's farm. It wasn't long after when the SmackDown Women's Champion hit out, saying that The Queen of Harts' face is "too paralyzed" with botox surgeries.

It looks like things are heating up between the two SmackDown stars. For now, it will be interesting to see if Rousey retains her title or if a new champion will be crowned at MITB.

