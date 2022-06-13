WWE Superstars The Bella Twins serve as Grand Marshals at NASCAR event

For years, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella have been known to get all the guys' engines revved up. But on Monday, they did so in a much different way than you might think.

WWE's famous Bella Twins served as Grand Marshals for NASCAR's Toyota Save Mart 350 on Monday. The race is held annually in Sonoma, California, the home state of the Bellas. The event will be the last on the Fox television schedule, as coverage will be moved over to NBC starting Sunday, June 26th.

As Grand Marshals, one of the lovely ladies' duties was to get things fired up in traditional NASCAR fashion. The pair joined together to let the awaiting drivers know, "Gentlemen... Start your engines!"

Representing WWE and the Fox Network as well, Nikki and Brie took in the entire experience of the event

The Bella Twins stayed throughout all the festivities, including meeting the drivers and other celebrities on hand. The ladies also went for a ride with one of the sport's greatest drivers, Kyle Busch.

"I didn't know we were going to go that fast," Brie Bella mused afterward. "I got very quiet."

Nikki Bella had a slightly more adventurous take on the duo's 'need for speed'.

"She got very quiet and I was like, whoo, yeah!" Nikki proudly exclaimed. "From being a judge on 'AGT (America's Got Talent) Extreme', I got to race in a Porsche, so I've kind of gotten my feel. I know how it is on some of these tracks."

"I was freaking out," a happily safe Brie Bella confessed.

The Bella Twins were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, following successful careers as both a tag team and in singles competition. They have both retired from the ring, but have remained involved with the promotion in other aspects.

