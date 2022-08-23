WWE title holder claims she got Trish Stratus' back after fellow superstar disrespects the Hall of Famer on RAW

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair expressed that she got Trish Stratus' back against Bayley.

On the latest episode of RAW, Trish Stratus returned to her hometown of Toronto. The Hall of Famer's return was cut short when Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky interrupted her. Fortunately for Trish, she got her own backup in the form of Belair and Asuka.

In a recent RAW Talk episode, Bianca was asked about what went down during the event. The EST of WWE shared that Bayley shouldn't have disrespected Trish, especially after everything she did for the company.

"Trish Stratus was here in her hometown in Toronto, and she's a legend. She paved the way for us. So, to have Bayley come out and be disrespectful to someone like Trish Stratus, girl, I had to come through and have my girl's back." (2:11-2:19)

Belair is set to team up with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take on Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley at Clash at the Castle in September.

Bianca Belair says her team is going to lose control on WWE Clash at the Castle

Speaking on the same show, Belair was then asked about Alexa and Asuka being eliminated from the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Bianca responded that the loss was nothing but a lesson. She added that in September, she will have her teammates back and they're going to be a united front.

"Tonight I had Trish's back, and on Clash at the Castle, I'm going to have Alexa and Asuka's back. Tonight was a setback, things happen. But an L is a lesson. So they're gonna take that lesson, bring it to Clash at the Castle. We're gonna walk in as a unified front. And while Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota are worried about keeping control, we're gonna lose control." (2:37-2:51)

