"They could f*****g tie you up and take you down" - WWE legend says he doesn't want to fight Brock Lesnar and Hall of Famer in real life 

WWE legend Matt Hardy confessed that he doesn't want to face Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle in a real fight.

Even before The Beast Incarnate and the Olympic Gold Medalist entered the world of pro wrestling, they were already known to be talented athletes. Angle is known for winning a gold medal despite a broken neck.

Lesnar was an amateur wrestler and, after his initial exit from WWE, went to UFC where he became the Heavyweight Champion.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE Superstar said Lesnar and Angle are the athletes he doesn't want to face in a real life.

"Kurt and Brock specifically those two guys, when you felt them and their athleticism and their technique, you could tell they were real. And they were two guys you didn't want to get into a legitimate scuffle with because they were real and you knew they could f*****g tie you up and take you down, and choke you out, whatever they want to do." [From 58:17 to 58:34]

Lesnar was last seen at SummerSlam after he was defeated by Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Gold Medalist is scheduled for a RAW appearance next week.

Matt Hardy says the two WWE Superstars could "own" whoever they wanted in the ring

Given their background in sports and build, it's no wonder why the two veterans intimidate a lot of people.

During the same show, Hardy went on to describe the WWE Superstars and claimed that even if a lot of men are super strong and fast, nothing could compare to Angle and Lesnar.

"They would own whoever they wanted in that ring it came down to it. So they both felt so real, they were so explosive, because there's a lot of guys who are super strong. There are a lot of guys that are fast. But those guys were both so strong, and so fast, they were just explosive. You knew these guys were real, that's the best way I can describe them." [From 58:35 to 58:52]

