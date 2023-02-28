WWE's Bruce Prichard sends a message to Jeff Hardy as the AEW star escapes prison time

WWE executive Bruce Prichard sent an encouraging message to Jeff Hardy following the AEW star's recent DUI update.

As we'd reported earlier, Jeff Hardy was arrested back in 2022 for Driving Under the Influence, which was alarmingly his third DUI charge in ten years.

While Jeff Hardy has already spent some time in prison, the popular wrestler will not have to face an extended sentence as the court suspended his license for another decade.

Hardy now has another opportunity to turn his life around, and Bruce Prichard sent his best wishes to the Charismatic Enigma on this week's episode of his podcast. Prichard recalled working with Jeff for many years in WWE and hoped to see his former colleague return to his former glory in the wrestling business.

The ball is now in the former WWE star's court, as Bruce Prichard claimed below:

"I sure hope so. I've been through a lot with Jeff, through a lot of those ups and downs. There comes a point in time when you have to help yourself. And the ball is in his court now. You can either dribble it down the court and score on the other side, or you can not make it. The ball is in his court. I wish him well. I hope that he succeeds, and I hope that he continues to do well. We'll see." [From 22:00 onwards]

Bruce Prichard says Jeff Hardy had "unbelievable charisma"

The latest episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard revolved around No Way Out 2008. Jeff Hardy rose to prominence as a top singles star during that phase as he won his first world championship and featured in several main event angles.

Bruce Prichard was glad to see Jeff Hardy get the chance to shine in 2008, as he always believed in the superstar's capabilities to deliver on the big stage. Prichard felt Hardy possessed incredible charisma and had a unique character that got over with the audience.

Unlike John Cena, who pandered to the young fans, Jeff was accepted by even the older members of the WWE Universe, and Bruce stated that it was because the 45-year-old had the "it factor."

"I did feel like Jeff had the opportunity to be the guy; otherwise, he would not have been put in the position he was put in. So, Jeff had charisma out of the a**, unbelievable charisma," said Prichard. "The audience loved him. It was, I think, that was the opposite of Cena. In that, the males that were 14 and above looked at Jeff as if he was cool. 'Ahh, hey man, that guy is cool!' Jeff Hardy just has that it factor. Jeff had 'it.' The audience looked at it, and they wanted more of it, whatever the hell it was." [From 20:00 onwards]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Hardy accepted any conviction for the crime and was sentenced to 38 days in jail, but was given a 38-day credit for time already served, and had his license suspended for 10 years.



He was also sentenced… The Jeff Hardy 2022 DUI case in Florida was officially closed on Thursday.Hardy accepted any conviction for the crime and was sentenced to 38 days in jail, but was given a 38-day credit for time already served, and had his license suspended for 10 years.He was also sentenced… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Jeff Hardy 2022 DUI case in Florida was officially closed on Thursday.Hardy accepted any conviction for the crime and was sentenced to 38 days in jail, but was given a 38-day credit for time already served, and had his license suspended for 10 years. He was also sentenced… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ej82lLzl7y

Do you have a message of support for Hardy as well? Share them in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes