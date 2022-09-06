Carmella gives one-word response to WWE return request from a fan 

WWE RAW Superstar Carmella replied to a fan that she might return soon.

The Princess of Staten Island was in a role for the first part of the year. Before her absence from television, she feuded with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship and even defeated her once.

It has been months since her last appearance on TV, and fans have been clamoring about her return. After giving up a recent update on her recovery, it looks like things are looking better for the superstar.

She revealed in a post that she what the fans are tweeting and expressed how much she misses them:

"I see all your tweets. I miss you guys too!! Soon……. 🤑"

Later in the replies, she responded to a fan regarding her return and teased that she would do it "soon."

Carmella's response to a fan

Carmella was injured during a WWE live event

In a live event in Charleston, South Carolina, Carmella suffered a legitimate injury during a triple threat match.

Almost a month ago, Mella was competing against Bianca Belair and Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. During the bout, Belair had Asuka on top of the turnbuckle when Carmella entered the ring from below.

The EST of WWE attempted a backflip but accidentally collided with Carmella on the head instead, which forced her to roll out of the ring. The referee immediately threw up the X sign, which is used to indicate that a superstar has suffered an injury.

Female Locker Room @femalelroom This is where Carmella was said to have been injured last night. Fans in attendance say the ref threw up the X right after this This is where Carmella was said to have been injured last night. Fans in attendance say the ref threw up the X right after this https://t.co/N6egXAEnNT

Fortunately, it looks like the RAW Superstar is recovering well. For now, it remains to be seen when and where Carmella will return.

Do you want Carmella to challenge for a championship once she returns? Comment down your thoughts below!

