WWE's Cathy Kelley breaks the internet!

WWE personality Cathy Kelley recently shared stunning new pictures of herself on social media ahead of this week's SmackDown. The pictures quickly went viral, generating widespread buzz online.

For the past few weeks, reports have indicated the 36-year-old star has been training at the Performance Center. She is reportedly preparing for an on-screen managerial role by taking promo classes. Outside of professional wrestling, Cathy has also landed her first movie role in the action-comedy film Karate Ghost, directed by James Mark.

That being said, the RAW backstage interviewer recently graced the Ballerina Los Angeles Premiere, turning heads in a stunning light-grey dress-gown. Cathy Kelley's appearance at the film's premiere quickly went viral, breaking the internet as her social media posts on both X and Instagram garnered an immense number of likes and comments from both enthusiastic fans and fellow wrestlers.

Check out her post below:

Former WWE star comments on Cathy Kelley's new career move

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently shared his thoughts on the 36-year-old star allegedly training to be a manager. He discussed this on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast.

The timing of Cathy Kelley's possible transition from being a backstage interviewer to an on-screen manager puzzled EC3, as he noted the physical toll of the profession. Nevertheless, the former WWE star recognized her strong managerial attributes and advantageous position for developing her skills within the industry.

"I wonder now why the choice now to go into the wrestling aspect. I mean, she definitely has the personality that can be a manager. But falling down hurts, man. Hey, she's probably in a great position. She has assets and the best possible accessories to learn the craft, and she's been in the business. Let's see what she can do," he said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar Cathy Kelley will manage once her training is complete.

