WWE's Chad Gable finally comments on lack of opportunities

Many would agree that WWE's Chad Gable is one of the most underutilized wrestlers on the roster. However, the man himself has a surprising take on it.

Gable embarked on a singles career in 2024 after he failed to capture the coveted Intercontinental Championship on several occasions. His heel turn rejuvenated him, but after The Wyatt Sicks humbled American Made, his opportunities became few and far between.

Chad Gable addressed this on the Jay Ferruggia Show, revealing that he had to change his mentality. He also noted how the entire locker room approaches the business today, barring a "few elite" performers:

"That is one of the biggest challenges that I’ve overcome in this business — accepting that it’s a roller coaster for almost everybody, minus a few elite guys. Now, it’s almost like you enjoy these peaks and the rises to them more because you know that. [...] I’ve tried to get myself to appreciate them more than I would have years ago."

Nowadays, it is a matter of getting a storyline over, and it is seasonal. But then there is a 'come down' period, but there are no haters in the WWE locker room. Gable says everybody is appreciative and supportive towards each other, unlike before, when it was dog-eat-dog:

"Everybody is like that. Everybody in the locker room is so supportive of each other and they know how talented our entire locker room is. And so, accepting that was a massive part of staying stable, healthy, and the longevity of what we do," Chad Gable said. [From 30:50 onwards]

Chad Gable was former AEW star Penta's first opponent on WWE RAW in January 2025. It remains to be seen where things go from here for the Olympian.

Chad Gable reveals post-WWE plans

Chad Gable has predominantly worked in the tag team division throughout his WWE career, winning multiple championships. However, it's only been a little over one year since his singles run commenced, so things could change.

In the same interview, Gable discussed what he plans on doing after his in-ring career ends. His on-screen character has often been that of a mentor.

"So, I have entertained the idea of opening a wrestling school. I could see myself doing that, and I think I would enjoy it very much," he said.

After leaving Alpha Academy, he formed American Made with the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile. The 38-year-old is yet to win a singles title in WWE, and he believes he is ready for it.

