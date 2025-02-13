Chad Gable reveals post-WWE plans

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has set high goals for himself in 2025. Meanwhile, the former RAW Tag Team Champion recently revealed what he would like to do after retiring from professional wrestling.

Although Master Gable has been a multi-time tag team champion, he has yet to win a singles title in WWE. During an appearance on The Jay Ferruggia Show, the RAW star claimed he's ready to capture his first-ever singles championship in the company. However, he doesn't want to jinx his goal.

Furthermore, host Jay Ferruggia asked Chad Gable what he would do after his wrestling career was over. The Olympian revealed that he has entertained the idea of opening a wrestling school after his in-ring career concludes. The American Made leader believes he will find the experience of teaching and mentoring aspiring wrestlers to be both enjoyable and fulfilling.

Trending

"So, I have entertained the idea of opening a wrestling school. I could see myself doing that, and I think I would enjoy it very much," Gable said. [01:14:50 to 01:14:58]

You can listen to the full episode below:

WWE star Chad Gable comments on an alternate post-in-ring career option

In the same episode of The Jay Ferruggia Show, Master Gable discussed potential career paths outside of professional wrestling. The 38-year-old mentioned his degree in media design and his continued interest in motion graphics and video production.

Chad Gable revealed that before joining WWE, he aspired to work on movie title sequences, citing his passion for filmmaking, motion graphics, and animation. He identified this as a potential career option for himself in the future.

"On a flip side of that, if I was totally switch careers, I got my degree, and it's called media design. I am still pretty infatuated with motion graphics and video production. Before I started with WWE, one of my big dreams was to work on title sequences for movies because it combines both worlds, like, it combines filmmaking and motion graphics and animation, which are my favorites. So I could see myself doing that," he said. [From 01:15:00 to 01:16:41]

Gable's last televised singles match was on the January 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, where he lost to the debuting Penta.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has planned for the former Alpha Academy member ahead of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Please credit The Jay Ferruggia Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback