Photo: Charlotte Flair celebrates huge WWE milestone

Charlotte Flair has celebrated nine years ever since her in-ring debut on WWE NXT.

The Queen was one of the superstars that found success after their time in the developmental brand. Ever since her first television appearance on July 17, 2013, she has captured championships across three brands.

Despite being away from the ring for a while, the WWE Superstar still made sure to celebrate the occasion. She shared a throwback photo of herself back in NXT on her Twitter account and announced the impressive milestone.

"9 years since my @WWENXT in-ring debut 😭🙏"

Flair first signed a developmental contract in May 2012 under the mentorship of Lodi (Bradley Cain) in North Carolina. During her debut, she wrestled Bayley where she eventually got the victory.

WWE fans congratulate Charlotte for her anniversary

The former champion has not made any appearances ever since her match with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. However, Charlotte Flair was recently advertised for an upcoming SmackDown show next month.

In her absence, a lot of fans have since expressed how much they missed the SmackDown superstar, stating how they can't wait for her return:

Some fans then took notice of her gear. One fan commented on how the superstar should wear it again, while another shared the color purple was made for her since it was the color of royalty:

𝘱𝘢𝘺𝘯𝘦 𓆩♔𓆪 @RaineOfPayne @MsCharlotteWWE @WWENXT if u still have that gear- we need to see a new pic of you in it @MsCharlotteWWE @WWENXT if u still have that gear- we need to see a new pic of you in it 😭😭

Multiple fans then praised The Genetically Superior Athlete for her improvement in the ring. Not only that, but all of her accomplishments ever since she made her main roster move:

One of the fans even went as far as to say that she changed the game:

Although she is a second-generation superstar and the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair, her success as a wrestler is undeniably revolutionary. For now, many are anticipating her eventual return to the company.

What was your favorite Charlotte Flair feud so far? Sound off in the comments below!

