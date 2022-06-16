WWE's Charlotte Flair seemingly traveling to AEW Dynamite 

It seems like WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair is traveling to St. Louis, Missouri, for the upcoming broadcast of AEW Dynamite.

Flair remains a featured star on WWE SmackDown, and she is married to former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo. Idolo was known as Andrade during his time in WWE. He and Flair tied the knot in May after they previously got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019.

In a recent Twitter post from Andrade, he shared a picture that showed the duo flying on a plane, presumably heading to St. Louis; El Idolo's caption was "Hello!!! St. Louis." Flair is clearly taking the opportunity to enjoy her leave of absence from WWE to support her husband in his own wrestling endeavours.

However, despite Flair's apparent presence at the show, it does not appear as though Andrade is scheduled to compete on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. He returned to AEW programming last week, as he competed in the Casino Battle Royale.

What has Charlotte Flair been up to in WWE?

As previously mentioned, Charlotte Flair is on an extended hiatus from her WWE duties. She took time off so she could marry Andrade, and it has not yet been confirmed when she will make her return. In the final act of her most recent in-ring run, she uttered the words "I Quit" to Ronda Rousey during their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

As a result, Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen's reign lasted 198 days, and she defeated SmackDown's best and brightest stars during her run at the top.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Charlotte Flair comes back to WWE TV. You can read more about The Queen by clicking right here.

