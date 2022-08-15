Former NXT Champion opens up about his experience working with The Miz in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Ciampa recently discussed his relationship with The Miz and the latter's remarkable body of work.

Ciampa and The Miz's partnership on RAW is one that has caught fans by surprise. While the former NXT Champion has a serious and dark character, The A-Lister is an over-the-top entertainer. However, they have managed to entertain the WWE Universe with their unorthodox pairing.

Speaking with Scott Fishman from SeScoops, the former DIY member shared that he enjoyed working with The Miz and their partnership was his idea.

“I love it. I think it might have been my idea. I don’t remember. I know he was up there on my list of, ‘Hey, if you’re going to do the first program with somebody. Who would that be?’ He was right at the top. I just have a lot of respect for him. I think he is fantastic. He has been in this system for a long time and knows how the system works, as far as headlining WrestleMania, being a main-eventer and winning different titles." [H/T SeScoops]

Ciampa recently challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE United States Championship with The Miz at ringside. Unfortunately for the duo, their teamwork wasn't enough to capture The All Mighty's coveted title.

Ciampa on The Miz earning his spot in WWE

Although the former WWE Champion has played a role as a heel for most of his time in the company, it looks like his off-screen character is the opposite.

During the same interview, Ciampa highlighted that the veteran had overcome many challenges in his career. He also added that his partner is very helpful to young talent.

"He has faced adversity and overcomes it. I’m excited I get to be part of all the stuff we’re doing on Raw. We have our talks. He is a good dude to be around. He has earned his spot. He is very unselfish as far as giving to new talent. You come from a new world to Raw and SmackDown. He is really good at helping talents navigate through that.”

Although they are unlikely allies, their clash against Logan Paul showed they can still work together. Fans will have to wait and see what lies ahead for the heel duo on WWE programming.

What do you think about The Miz and Ciampa's partnership? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

