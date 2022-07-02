Cody Rhodes responds to a fan emulating his returning to WWE from AEW

Cody Rhodes briefly referenced the time he returned to WWE from AEW to send an encouraging message to a fan.

Although many fans had predicted the return, The American Nightmare still received high praise and a big reaction when he appeared as Seth Rollins' mystery opponent for WrestleMania 38. Before his unfortunate injury, the superstar had become one of the faces of the red brand and is now a big star.

A fan had a similar trajectory in their careers, tweeting Cody Rhodes about it. The superstar replied to the tweet, stating that one should always bet on themselves when nobody else does and to "do the work."

"Bet on yourself, and when others don’t...run up the d*mn score and make sure they know what you’ve always known...Do the work"

Peace to @CodyRhodes & all of us who knew/know our value. Bought these socks when I got my new gig. Fmr mgmt didn't think I was capable to run this place, so I left, proved myself & my value. Four years later, they called, brought me back in a big way. Know your worth. Always.

Cody made a surprise appearance during the latest episode of RAW. In a brief segment, he revealed that he is still in the process of recovering from his torn pectoral injury. He added that it might possibly take up to nine months before he is fully healed.

WWE fans showed support for Cody Rhodes, some call him an inspiration

Ever since his return to the company, he has been referred to as the company's "prodigal son." Despite being separated from the company for six years, it seems like Cody has only collected more supporters and admirers.

Following the tweet, many fans have shown support and expressed their emotions about Rhodes' current health status. Check out their tweets below:

Prior to his absence, Cody was in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins. He garnered more admiration from fans when he competed in their third match inside Hell in a Cell despite being visibly injured. Following the match, some fans had high praise for both superstars.

For now, it's evident that Rhodes' presence has already been missed. It's a wonder if he will continue his rivalry with Seth once he returns to WWE or if he will set his focus elsewhere.

