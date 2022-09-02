Cody Rhodes gives two-word response to WWE return request from a fan

WWE RAW Superstar Cody Rhodes recently gave a hilarious reply to a fan who requested him to return to wrestling soon.

Rhodes made his long-awaited WWE comeback during this year's WrestleMania. He secured multiple high-profile victories against Seth Rollins following his return. Unfortunately, his momentum came to a sudden halt when he suffered a pectoral injury before Hell in a Cell 2022.

While The American Nightmare is recuperating from his injury, a fan hilariously expressed missing the superstar and even requested that Rhodes make a quick comeback. In response, the RAW Superstar came up with a simple acknowledgment.

"😆 ♥️ Thanks man," Rhodes tweeted.

Cody Rhodes' response

Despite being injured, Rhodes was successful in his brutal Hell in a Cell Match against Rollins in June. During the RAW episode after the event, he was attacked by The Visionary following an in-ring segment.

Fans are hoping to see Cody Rhodes in Cardiff, Wales, for WWE Clash at the Castle

Due to his current health situation, The American Nightmare was forced to miss Money in the Bank and SummerSlam 2022. However, some fans are still hopeful about an early recovery by the former Intercontinental Champion.

One fan expressed his desire to see him at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event:

On the other hand, several fans expressed that they missed the superstar on WWE programming.

Steve @SteveFc10 @CodyRhodes Really does feel different without you man, need more pyro on my TV @CodyRhodes Really does feel different without you man, need more pyro on my TV

Steve Yerrr @xcelgawd7 @CodyRhodes It’s like the friend that gets u a job then gets fired a couple weeks later got me like @CodyRhodes It’s like the friend that gets u a job then gets fired a couple weeks later got me like https://t.co/kRLV7Cpoz2

Steve Yerrr @xcelgawd7 @CodyRhodes I am not tryna rush u big dawg but u put ur heart in that ring so it resonates @CodyRhodes I am not tryna rush u big dawg but u put ur heart in that ring so it resonates

Unfortunately, it looks like the fans won't be able to see the RAW Superstar for a while. In an interview, the star noted that he doesn't want to give fans misleading details about his recovery process. It will be interesting to see when Rhodes will potentially show up on TV.

Are you excited for Rhodes' potential return to in-ring action? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

