"I wouldn't be in this position I am today" - Top NXT Superstar credits Sasha Banks and Bayley for her WWE career

Cora Jade named Sasha Banks and Bayley's match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn as a major inspiration for her WWE career.
The Boss and The Role Model shared the ring on numerous occasions throughout the years. However, their match in Takeover: Brooklyn on August 2015, for the NXT Women's Championship, marked a special moment for fans and professionals.
On its seven-year anniversary, Cora Jade shared that the bout played a huge part at the beginning of her wrestling career. She thanked the two main-roster superstars for providing inspiration for future generations.
"This match was such a big part in me starting my journey to become a professional wrestler. I still watch it every now and then. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE. Thank you for inspiring the next generation 🖤," Jade tweeted.
WWE fans share the same sentiments with Cora Jade about the Brooklyn match-up
After the tweet from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, fans shared their emotions about the match and how it changed their wrestling experience as an audience.
A couple of fans praised the match and how they could still remember it like it was just yesterday.
One fan shared how this bout returned their interest in the sport and why they preferred women's wrestling since then:
Many fans encouraged the younger superstar by saying it won't be too long until she makes her mark on the developmental brand and main roster:
One fan expressed their amazement for Sasha and Bayley from a young age as they already inspired new talents like Cora to begin their professional journey:
From the looks of it, Jade is on the way to making a name for herself in the developmental brand. She recently defeated her former friend Roxanne Perez during NXT Heatwave.
