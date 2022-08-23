"I wouldn't be in this position I am today" - Top NXT Superstar credits Sasha Banks and Bayley for her WWE career

Cora Jade named Sasha Banks and Bayley's match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn as a major inspiration for her WWE career.

The Boss and The Role Model shared the ring on numerous occasions throughout the years. However, their match in Takeover: Brooklyn on August 2015, for the NXT Women's Championship, marked a special moment for fans and professionals.

On its seven-year anniversary, Cora Jade shared that the bout played a huge part at the beginning of her wrestling career. She thanked the two main-roster superstars for providing inspiration for future generations.

"This match was such a big part in me starting my journey to become a professional wrestler. I still watch it every now and then. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without @itsBayleyWWE & @SashaBanksWWE. Thank you for inspiring the next generation 🖤," Jade tweeted.

WWE fans share the same sentiments with Cora Jade about the Brooklyn match-up

After the tweet from the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, fans shared their emotions about the match and how it changed their wrestling experience as an audience.

A couple of fans praised the match and how they could still remember it like it was just yesterday.

One fan shared how this bout returned their interest in the sport and why they preferred women's wrestling since then:

Kevin Langhoff @KevinLanghoff @CoraJadeWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE This match got me watching wrestling again and honestly I prefer a lot of woman matches ever since. This one had all the elements. Story going into with a build, in ring story, heel heat, in ring psychology, crazy spots, and a awesome crowd chanting woman's wrestling. @CoraJadeWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE This match got me watching wrestling again and honestly I prefer a lot of woman matches ever since. This one had all the elements. Story going into with a build, in ring story, heel heat, in ring psychology, crazy spots, and a awesome crowd chanting woman's wrestling.

Many fans encouraged the younger superstar by saying it won't be too long until she makes her mark on the developmental brand and main roster:

Matthew McMillen @24andFCFfan @CoraJadeWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE And I don’t think we’ll have to wait long for you to make your mark in NXT and on the main roster like Bayley and Sasha did. @CoraJadeWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE And I don’t think we’ll have to wait long for you to make your mark in NXT and on the main roster like Bayley and Sasha did.

In the next few years it will be your turn to mark the history of WWE

One fan expressed their amazement for Sasha and Bayley from a young age as they already inspired new talents like Cora to begin their professional journey:

From the looks of it, Jade is on the way to making a name for herself in the developmental brand. She recently defeated her former friend Roxanne Perez during NXT Heatwave.

