WWE’s creative blasted by Vince Russo; says SmackDown feels emotionless (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently lashed out at the current booking on SmackDown. He was reviewing this week's episode of the blue brand.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown emanated from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The show featured top stars from the blue brand including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair and many more. This was the first show in the United States since Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia last weekend.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo complained of the show not being able to generate any emotions. He stated that he didn't feel anything drawing him to the show or the characters. The ex-WWE writer pointed out that it was just fight after fight with no storyline tying the matches together. He compared it to an action movie like Rocky, where viewers would just see the fighting scene without relating to the characters or their complex background stories.

"I sit there emotionless. I sit there like there's nothing. Nothing stimulates me. There's no up, there's no down. I'm emotionless watching these shows. How can you get emotion?" He continued, "How do you get emotion when it's fight after fight after fight. I this say this all the time. You know what's the easiest thing to compare it to. If the movie Rocky was just the last 20 minutes of the film. All you saw was the boxing match an you knew nothing about the two people involved. That's what you're watching every single week."

This week's show featured the return of Ilja Dragunov, who showed up and won the United States Championship from Sami Zayn. Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre also broke down in chaos after the champ blasted the Scottish Warrior in the face with the WWE title.

