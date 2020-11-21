WWE's creative process behind Eddie Guerrero's 'Lie, Cheat, and Steal' gimmick revealed

The WWE creative head of RAW and SmackDown, Bruce Prichard, recently talked about Eddie Guerrero and the appeal he had with the fans in his 'Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard' podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc).

While talking about Eddie Guerrero, Bruce Prichard talked about the fan-favorite wrestler's 'Lie, Cheat, and Steal' gimmick.

One of the things that Prichard mentioned was who helped come up with the idea for the WWE shoot and what it turned into.

Bruce Prichard on the idea behind Eddie Guerrero's 'Lie, Cheat, and Steal' gimmick in WWE

Bruce Prichard talked about Eddie Guerrero's gimmick and revealed that he was not the one who created the extremely popular 'Lie, Cheat, and Steal' WWE vignettes for them. Instead, it was Adam Panucci who did the shoot and the creative idea behind it was surrounding Eddie Guerrero's use of tactics to win matches.

"I didn't do the shoots. I think Adam Panucci might have done the shoot. It was the guys at the studio that did it, and we just had this idea of Eddie, what does Eddie do? He lies, cheats, and steals. You think about it, to get ahead in the world sometimes, you have to lie, cheat, and steal."

Bruce Prichard went on to talk about how despite the fact that Eddie Guerrero's entire gimmick was surrounding his use of underhanded methods to get the advantage, WWE fans never stopped supporting him. Instead, they were able to relate to his psychology and they fell in love with Eddie and Chavo Guerrero during that time.

"You think that's going to be a heel character and you think the people, 'Ah, they lie, cheat, and steal'. Well, I think most people could identify with that and fell in love with them all over again. Because they did it with a smile on their face and a gleam in their eye, they thought what they were doing was right."

Despite using underhanded ways to get his wins in the company, Eddie Guerrero was always someone that the fans supported and cheered for.