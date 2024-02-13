WWE's decision not to air the Wrestlemania 40 press conference on TV draws criticism from wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 40 Kickoff held last week in Las Vegas was a memorable press conference featuring several top WWE stars, including Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. Vince Russo has now shared his thoughts on the event.

The show was streamed live on WWE's YouTube channel and Peacock. Within the initial 12 hours, the press conference garnered an impressive 100 million views on social media.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo discussed the company's decision not to televise WrestleMania 40 Kickoff. He suggested that weekly shows might not carry as much importance for stars like Reigns and The Rock. He drew parallels to the Attitude Era, expressing disbelief at the thought of writing a show without his top talents:

"RAW, SmackDown isn't important enough for these guys to show up every single week. I can't imagine, during the height of the Attitude Era, writing a show without any one of my major players: 'Taker [The Undertaker], [The] Rock, Mick [Foley], Kane. I can't imagine not having all the characters at my fingertips to write the best show possible," Russo said. [20:28 - 20:56]

The company recently announced that the abovementioned press conference was the most-viewed event in its history not to feature in-ring action.

