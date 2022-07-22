"We're talking about Randy Orton"-Ex-Superstar confronting Brock Lesnar confused former WWE writer (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says he doesn't know why Chris Jericho confronted Brock Lesnar after his WWE match against Randy Orton.

SummerSlam 2016's event made headlines after the match between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton ended in controversy. The match ended after the former UFC Champion delivered a fury of elbow strikes. Post-match, Chris Jericho shared that he confronted Lesnar thinking it was not scripted.

In an episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE head writer shared that Chris Jericho is a tough guy and that he would not fight anybody unless he was provoked.

" Jericho's a legit tough guy, no doubt about it bro. He's a no-nonsense guy, he's not going to take crap from anybody, you know. But he's not, he's not the bully type that's going to instigate anything at all. He's not that guy. But if you screw with him, I don't think you realize what you're getting yourself into." (2:13-2:34)

He continued and talked about Randy Orton. He said that The Viper was someone who didn't need any help, which is why he was confused when the AEW talent confronted Brock.

"We're talking about Randy Orton here, who can take care about himself. You know what I'm saying? We don't know what went down, we don't know what was discussed. But, yeah, I don't think Randy Orton needs Chris Jericho to fight his battles for him. So like, that's the only part I really don't understand." (2:39-2:54)

Check out the full interview here:

Chris Jericho is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling while the other two superstars remain with WWE. The Apex Predator is currently recovering from a back injury while The Beast Incarnate is set to face Roman Reigns for this year's SummerSlam event.

Vince Russo says the situation didn't make sense unless WWE wanted to book them

Speaking further about the situation, Russo shared that he didn't know what Jericho's motivation was, given that he wasn't a troublemaker. Russo then added that this might have happened if the company had mentioned booking them together.

"I don't know what Jericho's motivation would be unless they were thinking of booking Jericho against Lesnar, and Jericho brought that up like. Let me just tell you something, if you ever try that with me, you know what I'm saying? I mean, maybe those were the circumstances because one thing you know, Jericho's not a troublemaker bro. I mean, he is absolutely not that guy. So I don't know what would have led him to confront Lesnar." (3:18-3:48)

For now, it looks like the three superstars have cleared the air regarding the matter.

