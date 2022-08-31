"There has not been a memo" - Gunther admits he always used a previously banned WWE term

WWE SmackDown Superstar Gunther revealed that he always referred to himself as a wrestler despite it being banned from the promotion.

Vince McMahon was known to have a list of banned words that included the words hospital, wrestling, and wrestler. When he announced his retirement, it was reported that a handful of WWE talent started using them after the ban was lifted.

In a recent interview with 101 WRIF, the former NXT UK Superstar shared that he always called himself a professional wrestler. He added that there wasn't a memo that said they should start referring to themselves as any of the banned words.

"If you open my Twitter page or Instagram, it's always said Berufsringer, the German word for professional wrestling. It's always been in there...I always refer to myself as a professional wrestler. Even in WWE, where the entertainment aspect is way higher compared to other places, at the end, when the bell rings, wrestling will never change...There has not been a memo or something where it's like, 'Hey guys, you can call yourself wrestlers again.' I never stopped referring to myself as that." [H/T Fightful]

Gunther is scheduled to defend his title in an Intercontinental Championship match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Gunther was happy to work with Vince McMahon during his time with WWE

Although the brand is thriving under the new management of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, it seems that the Intercontinental Champion still enjoyed the time with his former boss.

In the same interview, he shared that he was glad to have worked and interacted with Vince even just for a bit.

"I'm actually glad I got the chance to work with Vince a little bit. My time there and the few interactions we had, there weren't that many. I'm kind of glad that happened so I still make the experience a little bit."

Do you think Gunther will continue his reign as Intercontinental Champion after this Saturday? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Watch here to learn about the terms Vince McMahon didn't want to hear in WWE commentary:

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe