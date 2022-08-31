WWE Superstar Gunther chokes a bodybuilder while working out

WWE SmackDown Superstar Gunther was recently spotted working out with a bodybuilder who he later locked in a chokehold.

On Saturday, Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle. The Ring General is now working hard in the gym to prepare for the high-profile contest.

IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Michael Schneider recently posted a series of workout videos with the WWE Superstar via Instagram. Some clips included Gunther throwing an elbow at Schneider, locking him in a submission hold, and the duo lifting weights. Originally translated from German, the caption called out people who claimed wrestling was "fake."

"It was clearly my community's desire to see me get whooped [which should give me thought 😅] By the way, to all those who think wrestling is just fake, this fake hit quite nicely! 😂 Thank you very much for this great experience #chestday #bodybuildingmotivation @gunther_aut."

Gunther made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT 2.0

In 2019, The Ring General made his debut at NXT UK, where he was immediately placed in the title picture. At NXT Takeover: New York, he defeated Pete Dunne (aka Butch) for the brand's championship.

Ahead of the NXT Worlds Collide event on Sunday, the Austrian star surprisingly decided to visit his former stomping grounds to speak with the current champion, Tyler Bate.

The Intercontinental Champion reminded Bate of the title's legacy in a backstage segment. Gunther noted how he held the coveted title for over 800 days and how European wrestling's legacy lies in the 25-year-old's hands.

Besides Gunther, other main-roster stars like Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Ciampa, and more also made surprise appearances on the Tuesday night show. It will be interesting to see if the European stars can hold on to their titles after the big weekend ahead.

Do you think Gunther will retain his WWE Intercontinental Championship, or will a new champion be crowned? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

Edited by Pratik Singh