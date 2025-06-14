WWE's huge blunder with Ron Killings; wrestling veteran details missed opportunities (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how Ron Killings' story is currently unfolding. The star is one of the biggest talking points in the company.
Killings returned to WWE with a new gimmick after initially being released. He is now a major focus in the John Cena storyline. This week on SmackDown, he attacked the 17-time world champion repeatedly
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that Truth's story was lacking realism. He felt that during the press conference, Triple H should have touched on age being a factor behind the star's release. He felt that it would have given this storyline a much-needed edge and gotten the people behind Ron Killings. The veteran writer felt WWE lacked the creativity to incorporate these intricate details into their storylines.
"That's the thing, man, that I think they're missing with R-Truth. I think this is what they're really missing. And this should have been part of what Triple H should have said. When Triple H said, listen man, we had to make some budget cuts, the guy has been here for 19 years. Triple H should have said, and he's also 53-year-old. Bro, lean into Truth being 53, man. And the kind of shape he's in, that will get the people behind him. Lean into that. People will be like, holy cr*p this guy is 53. I don't understand why everything is so cookie cutter. Nothing is thought through. They dress nothing up." [From 12:45 onwards]
After Ron Killings attacked John Cena twice, General Manager Nick Aldis decided to pit the two men in a match next week.
