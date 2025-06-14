WWE's huge blunder with Ron Killings; wrestling veteran details missed opportunities (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on how Ron Killings' story is currently unfolding. The star is one of the biggest talking points in the company.

Ad

Killings returned to WWE with a new gimmick after initially being released. He is now a major focus in the John Cena storyline. This week on SmackDown, he attacked the 17-time world champion repeatedly

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that Truth's story was lacking realism. He felt that during the press conference, Triple H should have touched on age being a factor behind the star's release. He felt that it would have given this storyline a much-needed edge and gotten the people behind Ron Killings. The veteran writer felt WWE lacked the creativity to incorporate these intricate details into their storylines.

Ad

Trending

"That's the thing, man, that I think they're missing with R-Truth. I think this is what they're really missing. And this should have been part of what Triple H should have said. When Triple H said, listen man, we had to make some budget cuts, the guy has been here for 19 years. Triple H should have said, and he's also 53-year-old. Bro, lean into Truth being 53, man. And the kind of shape he's in, that will get the people behind him. Lean into that. People will be like, holy cr*p this guy is 53. I don't understand why everything is so cookie cutter. Nothing is thought through. They dress nothing up." [From 12:45 onwards]

Ad

Ad

After Ron Killings attacked John Cena twice, General Manager Nick Aldis decided to pit the two men in a match next week.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!