Where were Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux before their return to WWE SmackDown?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux made a shocking return to WWE during the latest episode of SmackDown.

Kross and Bordeaux had a memorable time in NXT in 2020. Kross became the NXT Champion twice and had an impressive winning streak. It was broken by Samoa Joe before his main roster call-up in 2021. His move to RAW proved to be underwhelming after he debuted a new gimmick. Both he and his wife Scarlett were released from their contracts the same year on November 4.

Since then, the husband and wife have participated in several promotions. Kross has made multiple appearances in MLW, CYN (Control Your Narrative), and NJPW, among other promotions.

Scarlett and Karrion also competed at Master of Ring Entertainment, where they went home as the promotion's champions. There were also talks about signing with ROH but plans changed after Tony Khan bought the company.

Scarlett also kept herself busy and in her first post-WWE match, she competed at WrestlePro's "Killer Instinct" show, where she defeated Harley Cameron. Like her husband, Scarlett also wrestled at MLW, among other events.

Before tonight's episode, there were reports that WWE was interested in bringing back the husband and wife. It didn't take long for those rumors to be confirmed.

What did Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux do on their WWE return?

In the final moments of the show, Roman Reigns was addressing fans about their successful SummerSlam outing. Drew McIntyre then interrupted Reigns' promo. McIntyre will face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in September for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

However, the Scottish Warrior had to stop talking when a mysterious theme started to play. Out of nowhere, he was attacked by Karrion Kross. The former NXT Champion was later accompanied by Scarlett, who placed an hourglass in the ring in front of The Bloodline.

For now, fans are anticipating what's next for the pair, since they have made their return to the promotion.

