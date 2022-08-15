Hall of Famer criticizes WWE for changing NXT during Triple H's absence

Kevin Nash recently noted that WWE 'dismantled' everything Triple H did on NXT immediately after the latter's absence from the company.

The Game underwent heart surgery in September 2021 following a cardiac event. He officially retired in March this year and has since shared that he was feeling much better. During his absence, the former black-and-gold brand he managed was rebranded into the current colorful motif and is now called NXT 2.0.

In an episode of the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash expressed his disappointment over the drastic changes made to WWE's third brand during The King of King's hiatus from the promotion.

“It was almost like when he got sick when he had the heart episode. They couldn’t f***ing get down there and dismantle what he had built in NXT quick enough. I thought that was f*cked up, man.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

Kevin Nash says Triple H knows how to pick WWE talent

After The Game became the company's head of creative following Vince McMahon's retirement, multiple previously released stars have returned to the promotion's programming.

Popular NXT faction Hit Row is the latest group of stars to make their comebacks in recent weeks. They appeared on last week's SmackDown and locked horns with enhancement talents in a tag team match.

In the same podcast, Nash noted how Triple H has the ability to recruit talented wrestlers. However, he highlighted how the stars' presentation was altered upon being called up to the main roster.

“He’s [Triple H] got an eye for talent, that’s for sure. Look at the guys, you know, look at the people that he’s kind of hand-picked and pushed up on the WWE product on RAW. It was just like every time one of them went up there, man. It was just like, how quick can we dismantle what got him over and f*ck this dude up?”

Triple H's influence has seemingly made a significant impact on the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see how the company's programming potentially evolves under his tutelage.

