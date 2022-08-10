"I vaguely remember this night" - Kurt Angle recalls WWE SummerSlam match that he was legitimately hurt 

Kurt Angle said his triple threat match against Triple H and The Rock at WWE SummerSlam 2000 caused him a real concussion.

Kurt Angle and Triple H had a heated rivalry in the lead-up to their SummerSlam bout for the then WWF championship held by The Rock. During the match, Angle received a Pedigree through the announcement table and hit his head on the way down.

The Olympic Gold Medalist posted a video on Twitter when he was hurt and shared that he could barely remember how he finished the match. Kurt added that he originally planned to act concussed but it turned into a reality.

"I vaguely remember this night…Sumnerslam (SummerSlam) 2000. I was supposed to pretend to get a concussion but I actually got a REAL concussion. I was taken backstage, and I don’t remember going back to the ring and finishing the match. Crazy night!!!! #itstrue," Kurt tweeted.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle I vaguely remember this night…Sumnerslam 2000. I was supposed to pretend to get a concussion but I actually got a REAL concussion. I was taken backstage, and I don’t remember going back to the ring and finishing the match. Crazy night!!!! #itstrue I vaguely remember this night…Sumnerslam 2000. I was supposed to pretend to get a concussion but I actually got a REAL concussion. I was taken backstage, and I don’t remember going back to the ring and finishing the match. Crazy night!!!! #itstrue https://t.co/fo5v8f7NHQ

Triple H also spoke about the incident with Logan Paul at IMPAULSIVE. Despite his injury, Kurt continued the match but it was The Rock who came out victorious.

Fans praised Kurt Angle for finishing the WWE match despite his injury

Aside from the aforementioned match, the Hall of Famer is known to continue competing despite sustaining an injury. He was linked with the "broken freaking neck" phrase after he continued his Olympic trials despite breaking his neck.

Following Kurt's tweet, fans praised him for his dedication to finish the match. Some even claimed that because of that night, they became huge fans of the Hall of Famer and The Game:

Mister William @mrwilliam617 @RealKurtAngle Thus match made me huge hhh and angle fans. These 2 gave it there all and being heels that was something @RealKurtAngle Thus match made me huge hhh and angle fans. These 2 gave it there all and being heels that was something

🎧 Chris Reid 🎙️ @Chrisfrom3TFM @RealKurtAngle The sacrifices you guys and girls put yourself through for we fans, you’ll never know our gratitude for. @RealKurtAngle The sacrifices you guys and girls put yourself through for we fans, you’ll never know our gratitude for.

paul hawkyard @jamesbond76 @RealKurtAngle One of the reasons your one of the BEST @RealKurtAngle One of the reasons your one of the BEST 👍

Other fans pointed out The King of King's reaction after the move:

Angle was able to walk away from the injury and wrestled for a few more years before his last match at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

What do you think about Kurt Angle's performance during the WWE SummerSlam match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali