WWE's lazy storyline with Seth Rollins draws severe criticism from wrestling veteran: "Logic does not matter" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Seth Rollins' current storyline. The star has become a dominant force on the RAW roster after enlisting the services of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
At Saturday Night's Main Event, Reed showed up to help Rollins against Sami Zayn and CM Punk. His presence tilted the odds in favor of Rollins and Breakker, leading them to victory. Reed even flattened Punk with a Tsunami after the match.
This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the booking, claiming WWE just wanted the audience to pop. He noted that Reed's history with Rollins and his vicious attacks were completely overlooked just to band them together. He felt WWE should have booked it as if it were all Paul Heyman's plan, and Seth was unaware that Reed would be joining the group.
"They're writing for the pop. Logic does not matter. The fact that Bronson Reed almost Seth Rollins with 22 Tsunamis doesn't matter. It means absolutely nothing."
He added:
"The way they should've played that is Bronson Reed comes out over the weekend, Paul Heyman didn't smarten up Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman, he's the Wiseman, he thinks it's best for Rollins. Bro, Bronson Reed comes out, gets involved, and Rollins gets into it with him. And Heyman is trying to pull him back, and Rollins says, 'What are you pulling me back for? The guy hit me.' Now you've got a story going into Monday." [From 10:18 onwards]
This week, Seth Rollins laid out his plans for total domination on RAW. He won the Money in the Bank Triple Threat qualifying match, but the star ate a GTS from CM Punk to close out the show.
