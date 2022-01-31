WWE producers for the 6 Royal Rumble matches revealed

The list of WWE producers for all six Royal Rumble matches has been revealed.

According to reports, there were multiple producers working behind each match at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

In a report by Fightful Select, here are the producers of the six matches:

Petey Williams and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the first match of the Premium Live Event, which saw Roman Reigns walk out of the match as the WWE Universal Champion as Seth Rollins won via DQ.

Hayes, Pat Buck, Shane Helms, Fit Finlay, and Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match that witnessed the return of the Baddest Woman on the Planet, Ronda Rousey. While Holly was also a participant, the former UFC Champion went on to win the match.

Buck and Shawn Daivari produced the match that saw RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch emerge victorious over Doudrop. Lynch continues to be the RAW Women’s Champion.

Hayes and Jason Jordan produced the match that saw Bobby Lashley become the new WWE Champion with help from Reigns and Paul Heyman, who turned against Brock Lesnar.

The mixed tag team match, which saw Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix team up against The Miz and Maryse, was produced by Adam Pearce and Kenn Doane. The GRIT Couple won the match.

The 30-Man Royal Rumble main event was produced by Pearce, Daivari, Jamie Noble, and Chris Park. Brock Lesnar hit the ring for the second time in the premium live event to win the match.

Petey Williams working full-time for the WWE

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams, who produced the match between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, is now working full-time for WWE.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Petey Williams served a trial period with the promotion as a producer before getting hired full-time. Having worked for IMPACT as a producer, it was not a problem for Petey to cement his role in Vince McMahon’s company.

He has been praised by a lot of people within the company for his work behind the scenes.

