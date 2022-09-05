Liv Morgan sends a message to her next WWE opponent

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is ready to face anyone coming for her title.

The 28-year-old superstar successfully defended her championship during her match at Clash at the Castle against Shayna Baszler. Although the event only concluded not long ago, it looks like she's already up for another challenge.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport, Morgan was asked if she's going to continue her feud against The Queen of Spades or maybe Ronda Rousey, to which she replied that she has no idea what's next, but she's ready for whoever steps up.

"I have no idea what's to come. But all I know is whoever thinks they're willing to fight harder for this than me, I'm ready." (2:22-2:29)

Before her defense against Baszler, Liv faced Rousey at this year's SummerSlam. However, the match had a controversial ending which caused some of the fans to turn on the champion.

Liv Morgan makes bold claim against WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey

Although Morgan has faced Ronda twice and was successful in both, it looks like the bad blood between the two WWE superstars has not settled yet.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Liv expressed that she was confident that she'd beat The Baddest Woman on the Planet if she wanted a third shot.

"Beat her twice. The only woman in WWE to beat her twice and you know maybe after I beat Shayna, she might wanna go for a third time, in which case, I'll beat her again. But I don't know if she's necessarily, next in line for contention for the championship,"

For now, it looks like the SmackDown Superstar is ready for whoever is next in line for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Who do you want Liv Morgan to face next for the championship? Comment down your picks below!

If any quotes were used from this article, credit BT Sport and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

