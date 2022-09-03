Liv Morgan sends a bold message to future challengers after WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler this Saturday night at Clash at the Castle.

She captured the title at Money In The Bank in an incredible moment. Liv won the women's ladder match earlier in the night and cashed in the MITB contract on Ronda Rousey later on in the show. Ronda congratulated Liv after the match but that wasn't the case following their rematch at SummerSlam.

Rousey had Liv in a submission hold but her shoulders were down in the process. The referee awarded Liv the victory via pinfall and Ronda attacked following the match. WWE Official Adam Pearce suspended The Baddest Woman on the Planet for her actions.

Shayna Baszler won a Gauntlet match on the August 5th edition of SmackDown to earn her title shot against Liv Morgan. She recently admitted that she feels obligated to give Ronda another title shot if she were to leave Clash at the Castle as champion.

Liv Morgan recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Liam Power ahead of their title match at the premium live event. Liv was asked about who she would live to face if she were to retain the title at Clash at the Castle and she issued a challenge to the entire SmackDown locker room:

"Anything and everything. Anyone on the SmackDown roster that thinks that they are willing to fight harder for this than I am, I welcome them with open arms". (00:55 - 01:02)

Liv Morgan on WWE Clash at the Castle being hosted in the UK

Clash at the Castle will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It is the company's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years, and the first premium live event in the UK since SummerSlam 92.

The 28-year-old described how excited they are to perform at a show of this magnitude in the UK:

"Amazing. I mean, our first time here in 30 years. Principality Stadium, 70,000 people. Our fans overseas are the absolute best, they are rowdy, they are loud, and they want to be heard. And we literally feed off that energy, so we're excited. (00:32 - 00:44)

It will be interesting to see who will challenge Liv Morgan if she is still the champion after Clash at the Castle.

