Former champion calls Liv Morgan the "baby" of the WWE locker room

Tamina Snuka revealed that the WWE locker room considers Liv Morgan their baby due to her age.

Liv Morgan cashed in on her Money in the Bank contract right after Rousey finished her match and captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. Numerous superstars expressed their happiness and congratulated Liv for her victory. As it turns out, it's not new for the roster to treat her in this manner.

While with Ryan Satin for Out of Character, Snuka gave a deeper insight regarding her relationship with Morgan. She stated that since Liv joined the roster at a young age and was the youngest one by far, they have treated her like a "baby."

"Oh my gosh, yeah... It’s funny that you said that, too, that’s my baby right there, that’s the baby of the locker room. When she came in, she was, she was like the youngest one in the locker room, like by far the youngest one." [H/T Fightful]

Besides Morgan, Theory also captured the MITB briefcase for the men's division. The night also saw Bobby Lashley become the new United States Champion, with Bianca Belair and The Usos retaining their titles.

What's next for Liv Morgan as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion?

Liv Morgan immediately got a target on her back right after she made her first appearance as the SmackDown Women's Champion. While expressing her sentiments, Ronda Rousey demanded a rematch.

However, she may have also added another enemy in the form of Natalya. It should be noted that on the night Morgan cashed in, Rousey just finished her match against the Queen of Harts.

However, Morgan's sights would seemingly focus on The Baddest Woman on the Planet. It was recently announced that a rematch is now set for the title this upcoming SummerSlam on July 30.

