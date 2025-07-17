WWE's massive plans for Jacob Fatu revealed following US Title loss (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu has been on fire ever since his WWE debut in 2024, and over one year later, there has been no stopping him. A latest report has revealed WWE's massive plans for the former United States Champion.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC reported that WWE has huge plans for Jacob Fatu. While a push on television is expected, this is an even bigger one: a promotional push.

WWE is expected to roll out specific, city-themed merchandise (like the ones you see for stars such as John Cena) for Jacob Fatu, as well as feature him in various public appearances, now that he is a babyface. According to JoeyVotes, the decision to release city-specific merchandise means that WWE views Fatu as an elite-tier talent.

Is Jacob Fatu going to target the United States Championship at SummerSlam 2025?

Jacob Fatu returned a little too late to save Jimmy Uso, but just in time to make his intentions clear. After the debuting Talla Tonga helped Solo Sikoa hand Fatu his first pinfall loss in WWE, The Samoan Werewolf disappeared for a little while.

However, upon his return to WWE on Saturday Night's Main Event, he had a standoff with Talla Tonga and also let his intentions to pursue Solo Sikoa be known.

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but it seems like a logical step for him to face Solo Sikoa and try to regain the United States Championship. There's no guarantee that he'll win it back, especially with The MFT (My Family Tree) numbers being too great to overcome.

We mustn't forget that the "infamous" Tonga Loa is also back in the fold, and the numbers game has been in favor of Sikoa, which is why he has all the momentum in the world after falling off for a good part of 2025.

If so, SummerSlam 2025 would be a perfect place to have Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa go at it again. It would be great if they had a stipulation to represent the intensity of their rivalry, and the return of Bloodline Rules would also be a good choice.

While WWE has seemingly attempted to quietly move on from the "Bloodline" name, the match stipulation makes a lot of sense considering Fatu and Sikoa's shared Anoa'i family background. In case you forgot, "Bloodline Rules" is another name for a no-disqualification match. A common theme is the Solo's group members making interferences to add a level of difficulty for the babyface.

