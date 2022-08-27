The Rock's daughter Ava Raine recently trained with a wrestling legend in WWE

WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura was revealed to have trained The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine.

One of the Superstars that fans are anticipating making their television debut is Ava Raine. Fans saw a glimpse of the Superstar during a WWE live event months ago where she cut a promo. From the looks of it, she is continuously preparing herself for the ring.

In a recent tweet, Ava revealed that she recently trained with Meiko and said this was part of her bucket list. She added that NXT is lucky to have the veteran with them:

"training with @satomurameiko this week was a bucket list moment for me. nxt 2.0 is so lucky to have her"

Meiko is scheduled to defend her title in a triple threat match at NXT's Worlds Collide event. She will face Blair Davenport and Mandy Rose to unify the brand's Women's Championship.

Fans react to WWE NXT UK Women's Champion training The Rock's daughter

Besides Raine, other superstars expressed their admiration for the wrestling legend. Right after her appearance at NXT 2.0, Natalya heavily praised Satomura and expressed that she wanted to wrestle her soon.

Now, it looks like the Japanese talent will also be spending some time with Raine after she offered to train again:

Some fans praised the 42-year-old on Twitter, while others said how jealous they were since Ava was able to train with her:

Shamir Smith @SSBleachfan @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko That must have been such an honor. I could only imagine the amount of knowledge she has in the craft @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko That must have been such an honor. I could only imagine the amount of knowledge she has in the craft

Scott Shook @MegaSPS @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko meiko truly is one of the best ever. super happy for you that you get to train with her, i can’t even begin to imagine how much knowledge she has for everyone @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko meiko truly is one of the best ever. super happy for you that you get to train with her, i can’t even begin to imagine how much knowledge she has for everyone

Denario James @DenarioJames1 @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko Training with one of the Greatest women wrestlers in the World awesome @AvaRaineWWE @satomurameiko Training with one of the Greatest women wrestlers in the World awesome

Meanwhile, one fan asked when they could see The Final Girl on NXT:

At the moment, there are still no updates on when the NXT Superstar will make her television debut. Still, it looks like fans are already eager to see her in action soon.

Who do you want to see Ava Raine wrestle? Leave your picks below!

