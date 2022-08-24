Wrestling legend accepts Natalya's challenge in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Natalya has expressed her interest in facing NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

The recent episode of NXT featured numerous stars from its UK counterpart. Satomura was also present at the show and agreed to a triple threat title unification match against Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport for NXT Worlds Collide.

After her appearance, The Queen of Harts praised the Japanese icon's wrestling prowess and expressed her desire to lock horns with the latter.

"I want to wrestle @satomurameiko. She’s everything I love about women’s wrestling. Passionate, dedicated, respectful and tough. And you can’t teach heart. She has all of that-"

In response, Satomura noted that she felt inspired during a sparring session with the former women's champion and hoped to compete against the latter in the future.

Check out their interaction here:

What do WWE fans think about the potential match?

Natalya is one of the longest-tenured superstars in the Stamford-based company. Ever since her debut in 2007, she has faced several stars, and it looks like fans are more than willing to watch her compete against the NXT UK Women's Champion.

Many fans shared that they hope to see the two legends face each other in the future. One even suggested adding Blair to make it a triple threat:

Jim Bonica @jim38712 @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I think Blair Davenport has what it takes to be a champion herself and I would love to see a triple threat match that would be awesome @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I think Blair Davenport has what it takes to be a champion herself and I would love to see a triple threat match that would be awesome

Jeffrey @jeffreyak519 @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I think we all want to see that match. @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I think we all want to see that match.

Others expressed interest in Meiko facing Charlotte Flair for WrestleMania instead:

Some Twitter users agreed with Natalya's kind words for the legend. Meanwhile, a fan highlighted Satomura's incredible screen presence:

combatfaerie @combatfaerie @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I haven't been able to see many of her matches, but just seeing her on #WWENXT tonight, she has such presence! I bet it will be an incredible match. @NatbyNature @satomurameiko I haven't been able to see many of her matches, but just seeing her on #WWENXT tonight, she has such presence! I bet it will be an incredible match.

Twilight Dreamer @Wild_Rose_II @NatbyNature @satomurameiko She is one of the greatest of all time, and a true generational talent. Her accolades speak for themselves. @NatbyNature @satomurameiko She is one of the greatest of all time, and a true generational talent. Her accolades speak for themselves.

Before the Japanese icon potentially faces The Queen of Harts, she has to overcome Rose and Davenport at the upcoming event. Meanwhile, Natalya will be focused on her second-chance Fatal 4-way tag team match for a spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

What do you think about this possible WWE dream match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

