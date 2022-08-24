WWE NXT Results: Released superstar returns; Triple threat title unification match announced for NXT Worlds Collide - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 23, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a recap of Heatwave and Bron Breakker was out first. He spoke about his match against JD McDonagh before bringing up Tyler Bate who came out after the match. Bate joined him in the ring and we learned that in two weeks at Worlds Collide, Bate and Breakker would fight to unify the NXT and NXT UK Titles and the winner would become the undisputed champion.

WWE NXT Results (August 23, 2022): Briggs & Jensen (c) vs. Gallus - NXT UK Tag Team Championship match

Before the match, Fallon Henley and Lash Legend were brawling backstage and Briggs and Jensen had to break it up before heading to the ring for the match. Wolfgang and Briggs were in the ring and Gallus had control of the match early on after Wolfgang unloaded on Briggs right off the bell.

Jensen came in off the tag and got a running bulldog before Gallus took back control with some big moves. We saw Lash Legend come out and attack Henley at ringside and the champs headed out to help her, abandoning the match. The referee called for a count-out before Diamond Mine came out and laid out Gallus.

Result: Gallus def. Briggs & Jensen via count-out

Grade: B

We saw a promo with Charlie Dempsey, William Regal's son, teaching the Chase U students how to wrestle. Bodhi and another student faced some brutal submission moves and tapped out within seconds. Andre Chase was not happy with the training and asked Charlie to go easier next time before the show continued.

Grayson Waller was debuting his new talk show with Apollo Crews as the guest and asked why he was a 'clout chaser'. Crews brushed it off as Waller being jealous before Waller asked about the Nigerian accent that he dropped before coming to the developmental brand.

Crews said that he was proud of his heritage before Waller asked about his supposed ability to tell when something bad was about to happen. The conversation got heated, Apollo asked Waller how it felt to be a "a low-budget Miz."

The two were getting in each other's faces and Crews smacked Waller and took him down before the segment was over.

Von Wagner announced backstage that he was going to crush Tyler Bate in their match next week.

Cameron Grimes vs. Javier Bernal on NXT

Joe Gacy was out in the balcony and wished Grimes good luck before the match. Bernal tried to distract the referee to get an early advantage but failed to capitalize on it.

Grimes got a big kick and followed it up with a back-body drop to take down the rookie. Grimes hit the cave-in and stared Gacy down as he got the pin, ending his losing streak.

Result: Cameron Grimes de. Javier Bernal

Grade: C

Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport on NXT

Hartwell started off strong but was sent out of the ring by Davenport as the match went on. Blair hit a neckbreaker and a springboard move for a near fall before trying for a cobra clutch.

Hartwell returned with a senton before getting a spinebuster for a near fall. She followed up with an uppercut and a big boot before being dropped from the top rope. Davenport hit a devastating Brainbuster and picked up the win.

Result: Blair Davenport def. Indi Hartwell

Grade: B

After the match, Blair Davenport called out the NXT Women's Champion. Mandy Rose came out and said that Blair was now in her world and that she needed to respect her.

The NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura walked out to the ring and set up a title unification match at Worlds Collide. Davenport joined in and said that she was still the No.1 Contender before Meiko agreed to have a triple threat match instead.

Indi Hartwell was still in the ring after her match and said that she had hit rock bottom. Dexter Lumis showed up at ringside and they two had a reunion before they left together without a word.

Shortly after, we saw Dexter bow out of the arena and get arrested while Indi was looking at a note that read “Goodbye Indi (for now) I ❤ you forever”.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Dyad on NXT

Wilde and Del Toro were dominating early on with their high-flying moves, but Tony D'Angelo interfered and told them to do less of the aerial stuff. The Dyad got a huge double-team move at ringside on Del Toro before isolating him in the ring.

The tag was made and Wilde came in to clear the ring.

Result: The Dyad def. Legado del Fantasma

Grimes was watching the match from the balcony and Gacy and the Dyads reached their arms out for him, inviting him to join them. Meanwhile, Tony D was yelling at the Legado for doing the flippy stuff.

Grade: B

In the parking lot, The Legado del Fantasma were making their way out when an SUV pulled up and Santos Escobar was in the driver's seat. He said that he wouldn't leave NXT without La Familia before the three got in the car and Santos drove off.

Tyler Bate vs. Von Wagner on NXT

Wagner got a massive Fallaway Slam before Bate sent him outside and hit a dive over the ropes, taking him out. Bate reversed a powerbomb but was taken down with a clothesline for a near fall.

Wagner took some big punches from the UK champ before blocking a lariat. Bate got a big exploder suplex before going up top for a corkscrew senton atomico and picked up the win.

Result: Tyler Bate def. Von Wagner

Grade: B+

Backstage on NXT, Diamond Mine and Briggs & Jensen set up a match while ignoring whatever Roderick Strong had to say.

Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton - Lights Out match on NXT

Stratton was sent outside early on before Wendy attacked her with a trashcan. The former came back with a toolbox and used a weapon to take Choo down.

Choo set up a trashcan in the corner of the ring and tried to Irish Whip Stratton into it but was sent head first into it herself. After a break on NXT, there was a bed at ringside and Tiffany was trying to put Wendy through it.

Stratton put a pink steel chair on Choo and tried for a corkscrew moonsault but the latter dodged it and suplexed her onto the chair instead. Choo used a weapon of some sort to lock in a crossface before Stratton sprayed hairspray on her face.

Choo was powerbombed into a trashcan before beating Stratton with a pillow loaded with Legos. Choo dumped the Legos out in the ring and tried to slam Stratton on them but took a fallaway slam before being dropped on the plastic toys.

Choo kicked out on top of the Legos before sending Stratton through the bed outside, which was table. Choo headed up top and got her finisher before picking up the win!

Result: Wendy Choo def. Tiffany Stratton

Grade: A

Backstage we saw Bron Breakker, Tyler Bate, Mandy Rose, Meiko Satomura & Blair Davenport sign the match contracts for NXT Worlds Collide as the show went off the air.

Episode rating: B+

We got a great main event tonight while the NXT UK invasion continued. We got some big matches set up for NXT Worlds Collide, including a triple threat title unification match.

