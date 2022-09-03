Wrestling Legend addresses the biggest problem Triple H won't make in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed the recent changes in the company following the new management.

Although Triple H has only handled the company for a while, positive changes are already evident across different brands. However, it looks like the veteran has another insight into what else has changed.

In an episode of Foley is Pod, Mick revealed that the mentality changed this time around. Foley praised The Game because he believed the problems he saw over the last few years wouldn't appear under Triple H's management:

"The talent is, you know, getting a second chance. The cream is rising to the top, I think there’s more of a sense that you’re playing to win instead of playing not to lose, which is really important... Mistakes are accepted as an unavoidable by-product of growth, and that people are not under the same pressure they were to be perfect all the time, which means you’re nowhere close to perfect any of the time...I would say the best compliment I can give the new Hunter regime is that I do not think WWE has that problem, and that was the biggest problem I saw over the last few years.” [H/T Inside the Ropes]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Now it's my turn to pick the flavour. I have to be confident in those decisions."



Welcome to the



#WWECastle "We use the term all the time, chocolate or vanilla, one of us has to pick a flavour - he would always pick the flavour.Now it's my turn to pick the flavour. I have to be confident in those decisions."Welcome to the @TripleH era. Welcome to @arielhelwani meets. "We use the term all the time, chocolate or vanilla, one of us has to pick a flavour - he would always pick the flavour.Now it's my turn to pick the flavour. I have to be confident in those decisions."Welcome to the @TripleH era. Welcome to @arielhelwani meets.#WWECastle https://t.co/GjFStztPWU

Mick Foley reflects on his thoughts of Triple H as a WWE Superstar

Before he became Executive Vice President and Head of Creative, The King of Kings was a notable in-ring performer who accumulated a number of championships.

In a previous episode of Foley is Pod, The Hardcore Legend praised the former WWE Champion for his ability to bring out the best in his rivals. He added that due to this skill, the Hall of Famer considered Triple H to be the greatest of all time:

“He was great and one of the great ring generals of all time... You take someone who can bring out the best in his opponents, and that’s one of the great attributes for an all-time great, which Triple H was."

